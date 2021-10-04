Citigroup Inc. Buys 23,323 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

