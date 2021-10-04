Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,160 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of The Children’s Place worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $3,229,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 101.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $81.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

