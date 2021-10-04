Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,034 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 448.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $242.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $176.65 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

