Citigroup Inc. Buys 80,209 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.57% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 209,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 255.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUFN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

