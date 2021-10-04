Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,574 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of AnaptysBio worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $27.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $756.88 million, a PE ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

