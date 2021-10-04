Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,537 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,942,000 after buying an additional 119,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,401,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 114,969 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

