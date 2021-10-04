Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

