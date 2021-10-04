Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $200.15 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.15 and its 200 day moving average is $260.31.

