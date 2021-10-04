Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trinseo worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Trinseo by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Trinseo stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

