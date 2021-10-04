Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Monro worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

