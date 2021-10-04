Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.49% of ZIX worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 115,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ZIX by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.21 on Monday. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.