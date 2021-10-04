Citigroup Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,654,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $109.19 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.