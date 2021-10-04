Citigroup Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 2,221.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

