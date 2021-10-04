Citigroup Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,766 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $81.33 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $87.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.