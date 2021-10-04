Citigroup Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Veritex worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $39.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

