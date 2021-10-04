Citigroup Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brady worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth $230,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $50.74 on Monday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

