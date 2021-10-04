Citigroup Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $73.88 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

