Citigroup Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Medpace by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $195.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,013,651 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

