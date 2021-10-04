Citigroup Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $169.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average is $154.64. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

