Citigroup Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $43.27 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a PE ratio of -48.08, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

