Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 5,342.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Telos worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in Telos by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $6,960,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 714.75.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other Telos news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $105,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 699,959 shares of company stock valued at $21,220,333. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

