Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of EnPro Industries worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

