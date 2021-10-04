Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 521.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

MXL stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

