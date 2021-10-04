Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $49,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 891.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 328,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TTEC by 229.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $8,757,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

