Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,956 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Livent worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 26.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 17.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,639,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 248,797 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Livent stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.