Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

