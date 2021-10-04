Citigroup Inc. Invests $2 Million in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 327,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.45% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $372.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

