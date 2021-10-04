Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,250 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Surgery Partners worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.