Citigroup Inc. Purchases 26,273 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 132.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

