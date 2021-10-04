Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,365 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,456,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

