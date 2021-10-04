Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $49,765,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

