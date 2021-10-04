Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,450 shares of company stock worth $23,669,706. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

