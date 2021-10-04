Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 611,808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after buying an additional 1,020,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 153,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 58,158 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $16.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

