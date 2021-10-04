Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,040 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $60.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

