Citigroup Inc. Sells 33,754 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,754 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.