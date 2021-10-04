Citigroup Inc. Sells 38,851 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,851 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.66% of Cogent Biosciences worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $340.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.