Citigroup Inc. Sells 650,494 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $130.42 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $130.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.