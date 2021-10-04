Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,401,000.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $45.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

