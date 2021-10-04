Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,055 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $29.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

