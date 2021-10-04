Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.93. 8,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,698. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.