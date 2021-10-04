Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 0.1%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

About Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.