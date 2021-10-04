Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells $588,382.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David J. Henshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,010. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

