Civilization (CIV) Market Capitalization Hits $15.43 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $317,967.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civilization has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.48 or 0.08666653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00277538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00114282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

