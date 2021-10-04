Clarus Securities Weighs in on Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Greenbrook TMS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.