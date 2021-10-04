Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $41.39

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $42.99. Clear Secure shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 1,023 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $39,166,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $6,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

