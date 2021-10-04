Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $317.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.