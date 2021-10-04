Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.24. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 527 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

