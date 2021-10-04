Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 40,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00.

NYSE NET traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

