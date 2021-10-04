Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 40,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00.
NYSE NET traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.06 and a beta of 0.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
