Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NET. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NET traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,297. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,790 shares of company stock valued at $99,459,934. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

