Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $14.42. 122,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,152. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.